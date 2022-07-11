In the wake of the recent SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, many artists have turned to what they do best to protest the ruling.

Margo Price continues to raise her voice to support reproductive rights, this time recruiting friends like Adia Victoria and the legendary Mavis Staples to join her.

The proceeds from the Bandcamp single “Fight To Make It” will go to Noise For Now, an initiative that enables artists to connect with and support grassroots organizations that work toward reproductive justice, including abortion access.

Price, who co-wrote the song with husband and fellow musician Jeremy Ivey, said in a statement:

“Every day I see more of our rights stripped away in America. The right to reproductive health in this country has become a luxury for the wealthy. The United States has the highest maternal death rate than any other developed country. Black women in particular experience maternal mortality two to three times higher than that of white women. Tennessee now has stricter abortion laws than the Taliban. This should not be a political issue, or a religious issue, this is a humans rights issue.

When we stand together and sing together we are stronger. Massive thanks to my friend Adia Victoria for joining me and our mutual hero, the legendary Mavis Staples for adding the wisdom and strength of her voice. Her art and activism have long inspired me and I’m grateful for her contribution to the song.”

Check out the powerful “Fight To Make It”…

