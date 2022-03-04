Continuing with his “2022 Single of the Month” series, Louisville singer-songwriter Mark Charles has delivered another beautifully crafted tune, “If Not The Crown” Along with previous tracks “Gratitude” and “Different Names,” we get another preview of his upcoming album Calamity Strikes due later this year. We’re fans and we can’t wait!

Speaking about the new track, Mark shared: “My memory making device is a little shaky these days… I feel like I wrote this one for Riverdale, but Riverdale never called back. In any case, “If Not the Crown” is an identity quest of sorts — a reminder that it’s the journey, not the destination. Also, it sounds best played loudly on a boombox, hoisted high above your head, but feel free to listen however and wherever you choose.”