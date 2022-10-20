Louisville based singer/songwriter Mark Charles‘s new album Calamity Strikes is finally out after releasing several outstanding singles from it this year. One of those songs is called “Creature Comforts” that shows off his clever wording and phrasing and we just found out there’s a new video for it directed and edited by Chris Witzke. The song was co-written with Justin Craig and recorded at La La Land here in town. Enjoy!
