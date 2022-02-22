Mark Lanegan, who’s voice fronted The Screaming Trees as well as was a sometimes member of Queens of the Stone Age, has reportedly died at 57. The Washington native has had an incredible solo career for more than twenty years now, spent time with Greg Dulli in The Gutter Twins, and was even part of Seattle supergroup Mad Season. A statement from his estate follows:

“Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley. No other information is available at this time. The family asks everyone to respect their privacy at this time.”