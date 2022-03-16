In 2011 Levon Helm and Mavis Staples recorded a session at Helm’s Woodstock studio that would end up being one of his last. Now those sessions are finally being released!

Carry Me Home comes out May 20th and features songs made famous by the likes of Bob Dylan, Nina Simone, The Impressions, The Rolling Stones, and, naturally, The Band. (Mavis and The Staples Singers famously sang “The Weight” for the concert film and album, The Last Waltz, and has often revisited the tune as a solo artist.)

Carry Me Home Tracklist:

1. This Is My Country

2. Trouble In My Mind

3. Farther Along

4. Hand Writing On The Wall

5. I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free

6. Move Along Train

7. This May Be The Last Time

8. When I Go Away

9. Wide River To Cross

10. You Got To Move

11. You Got To Serve Somebody

12. The Weight

Staples said of the collaboration:

““It never crossed my mind that it might be the last time we’d see each other. He was so full of life and so happy that week. He was the same old Levon I’d always known, just a beautiful spirit inside and out. […] We hugged and hugged and hugged. I just held on to him. I didn’t know it’d be the last time, but in my heart and in my mind, Levon will always be with me because I take him everywhere I go. Yes, indeed. I can see him right now. And some sweet day, we’ll be together again.”

The video for their cover of “You Got To Move” shows their playful and affectionate bond…

