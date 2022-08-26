Maya Hawke on Finding Confidence and Rebellion & Being Inspired by Taylor Swift’s Folklore on New Album Moss

Maya Hawke catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Moss, her second album which finds her taking inspiration from Taylor Swift and discovering her confidence, curiosity, and rebellion. The actor/musician discusses shaking off her old self within the lyrics, how Terese spotlights how the male gaze affects growing up as a young woman, and the symbolism in the artwork about creating multiple versions of herself. Hawke also draws the parallels between her real self and Robin Buckley, who she portrays on Stranger Things, as a character who “is like a cartoon version of me. She would like Phoebe Bridgers.”

