Maynard James Keenan on Puscifer TV, Underground Comedy, & The Importance of Community

Maynard James Keenan sits down with Kyle Meredith to discuss the launch of Puscifer TV. The Tool & A Perfect Circle frontman takes us back to the birth of Puscifer and the influence of underground comedy in the 80s and 90s, as well as the plans for the streaming hub which will include a pair of upcoming concert films, and how it all ties in with the music they make. Kennan also talks in depth about his vineyard, being adaptable to climate change, and the importance of community with both his farm and the Puscifer project.

