It’s been five decades since seminal Michigan rockers MC5 have released new music– but that’s about to change!

Band co-founder Wayne Kramer has often toured with versions of the band, but now has announced the first MC5 album since their 1971 release High Time is in the works.

Sadly, original vocalist Rob Tyner died in 1991, guitarist (and husband to Patti Smith) Fred “Sonic” Smith passed away in 1994, and bassist Michael Davis died in 2012.

Kramer is taking the current iteration of MC5 out on the “Heavy Lifting Tour” with Brad Brooks on vocals, Stephen Perkins of Jane’s Addiction on drums, Vicki Randle on bass, and Stevie Salas on guitar.

You can preview the new song “Heavy Lifting” — cowritten by Kramer with Brooks and longtime associate Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine — in a new teaser video…

