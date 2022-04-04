Clarence Bucaro is a singer/songwriter who’s got 11 albums under his belt but we recently just found out about him when he opened for Shawn Colvin here in Louisville. After a long break and a couple of moves between albums, he’s finally getting back in the game by touring and writing again. His last album is from 2018 and it’s full of interesting and gorgeous songs called Passionate Kind. In our conversation we talk about what he did during his break and an unexpected passion for Opera plus plans for the future. Listen to the title track “Passionate Kind” below plus our conversation.