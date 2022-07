Members Only Shows are back!

WFPK members have a chance to attend a special in-studio performance with two-time WFPK Waterfront Wednesday superstars, The Mavericks, at 2 p.m. July 14 at the LPM Performance Studio.

Space is limited, so we’ll draw names randomly, and let you know if your name is drawn.

Join now for access to Member Perks! Already a member? Check your email for your chance to attend.

