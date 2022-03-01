Wednesday, March 2nd, is another WFPK Mental Health Day! Listen to an entire day of requests from 6 am till 6 pm. Call 502-814-WFPK (9375) and ask for a song that lifts you up, gives you hope or helps you cope! You can also email a request to studio@wfpk.org or, record your request as a voice memo on your phone. Send it to studio@wfpk.org, and you might just hear it on the air!

We’ll also kick off Women’s History Month by speaking to two women doing amazing work in the mental health field right here in Louisville!

10 am – Kyle Meredith speaks to Dr. Rebecca Siegel from Norton Women’s Mental Health services.

4:00 pm – Laura Shine interviews Lydia Henshaw, founder and CEO of the Resolv, an app which provides teen and young adult programs for better mental health, delivered via cool tech and even cooler humans.

How to record a voice memo on iPhone

How to record a voice memo on Android

Find us on Facebook and Twitter #WFPKMentalHealthDay

RESOURCES FOR YOU, FAMILY AND FRIENDS

Louisville Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 502-589-4313

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention page on Mental Health during COVID-19

Kentucky chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Seven Counties Services: Adult Crisis Line 502-489-5313

Seven Counties Services: Child Crisis Line 502-589-8070

Mental Health Lou

The Veterans Crisis and Military Crisis Line – 1-800-273-8255 Press 1

Crisis Text Line (free text message service) – 741-741

Kentucky Nurses Association: Kentucky Nurses Helping Nurses 1-877-358-0420