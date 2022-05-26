Kirk Hammett on Discovering Prog Rock & Having the First Metallica Solo Release

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett gives Kyle Meredith a call to talk about his debut solo EP, Portals, and how it was birthed from his horror movie exhibition and when Metallica did S&M 2. The guitarist tells us about just discovering prog rock bands like Genesis, Yes, and Jethro Tull, not being much of a fan of The Beatles, the possibility of eventually playing this live, and what it means to have the first Metallica solo release. Hammett also discusses if he would do a guest-packed solo album in the vein of Tom Morello’s recent releases, future plans with The Wedding Band (which also features Robert Trujillo), and having more time for creative projects now that he’s seven years sober.

