Michael Chiklis on Portraying Red Auerbach, Sparring with John C Riley, and Meeting Magic Johnson on the Set of The Fantastic Four

Michael Chiklis phones in to talk with Kyle Meredith about his portrayal of legendary Boston Celtics coach Red Auerbach in the HBO series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. The Shield actor tells us what it was like to play a hero of his as a principal antagonist as seen through the eyes of Jerry Buss and the LA Lakers, getting to spar over a great script with John C Riley, and how he sees Coach Auerbach as a progressive thinker in his era of basketball. Chikils also takes us back to having the real Magic Johnson on the set of The Fantastic Four and compares his likeness to the one we see on screen as played by Quincy Isaiah.

