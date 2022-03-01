Michael Ealy on The Woman In The House, The Devil You Know, & Singing Taylor Swift

Michael Ealy sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window, the new satirical limited series on Netflix that also stars Kristen Bell. The actor takes us through the process of making a satire of psychological thrillers and the challenge of playing his role in a sincere way, as well as the musical preferences of his character, who he describes as ”an NPR guy” who would be prone to singing Katy Perry and Taylor Swift with his kids. Ealy also talks about his upcoming role in The Devil You Know, which also finds the Stumptown star executive producing, the possibility of directing in the next few years, and if he would be up for a second season of The Woman in the House.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.