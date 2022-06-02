Michael Hirst and Donald De Line on the Billy The Kid we’ve never seen before

Screenwriter Michael Hirst and producer Donald De Line drop by Kyle Meredith With… to talk about Billy The Kid, a new series on Epix based on the famous American outlaw. Hirst, who also wrote Vikings and The Tudors, talks about his love of historical fiction and why westerns endure, as well as putting a spotlight on depression in a time when that wasn’t thought of as a diagnosis. We also hear about going deeper into the character of Billy, who is shown as someone with a big heart towards his mother, women, and immigrants. De Line and Hirst also outline their hopes for the next two seasons of the show and where the story can possibly go from here.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.