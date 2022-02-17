Miles Kane on Motown, Co-writing with Lana Del Rey, & The Jaded Hearts Club

Miles Kane gives Kyle Meredith a call to talk about Change The Show, an album that finds the British artist leaning into his love for Motown. The co-frontman of the Last Shadow Puppets tells us about his duet with Corinne Bailey Rae, writing about age, where his love of boxing intersects with music, and his new clothing line. Kane also dishes about co-writing with Lana Del Rey, getting advice from Paul Weller, the future of The Jaded Hearts Club, and playing some of the Last Shadow Puppets songs on his upcoming tour.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.