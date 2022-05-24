The new song from Jeffersonville, Indiana band Spinoza is beguiling in its happy tone for it’s really pretty dark subject matter. “10 Spaces” covers love, death, betrayal, a skeleton bride, jealousy, and a masked groom! Spinoza is comprised of Austin Miller on drums and percussion and Brodie Hillegas on guitars/vocals/keys/bass. Even though the guys have been in other bands, this is their first single under the name Spinoza. Brodie wrote, recorded, and mixed the track with mastering by Cole Clark. We asked Brodie about the song:

10 Spaces is one of the poppiest songs we’ve recorded so far. When I wrote the song, I wanted to take a classic, Bill-Withers-esque love ballad, and mix it with a narrative that focuses on a twisted outsider’s unhealthy ideals of love. I wanted it to kind of come across in the same vein as a Sting song- for example, Every Breath You Take, by The Police- in which it feels romantic in one way, especially at first glance, but, upon further inspection- you see that something is definitely not right with the narrator of the tune, haha. Mix that with a few autobiographical confessions sprinkled here and there throughout the track, and that’s pretty much the lyrical side of the song. :)

Musically, I was trying to go for an old 60’s love song vibe- specifically in the vein of an old tune from the Rankin-Bass stop motion cult-classic Halloween special, Mad Monster Party, called “Never Was A Love Like Mine” written by Gale Garnett and Maury Laws- as well as something akin to the aforementioned Bill Withers love ballads of the early 70’s, and things such as Classic IV’s traces of love. I wanted the percussion and chord changes to really capture that vibe, while vocally and texturally, this track specially captures our love for artists such as Elliott Smith and Cocteau Twins, the most, respectively.