Mod Sun on New Music, Machine Gun Kelly Movie, & Falling in Love with Avril Lavigne While Making Love Sux

Mod Sun sits down with Kyle Meredith about his latest single, Rich Kids Ruin Everything, a song about championing originality and the copycats on TikTok, and the upcoming album that it’s setting up. The pop punk star discusses what it means to have the genre back at a peak, his decision to put a heavy concentration on music videos, and the upcoming movie he’s done with Machine Gun Kelly called Good Mourning. Mod Sun goes on to talk about being a big fan of Wes Anderson and Bob Dylan, releasing a documentary based on his life, and what it was like to fall in love with Avril Lavigne while making her latest record, Love Sux.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.