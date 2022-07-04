Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

John Timmons (9 – 12 pm)

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

11:10 am – listen hear! – a deep dive into a new song.

Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)

2 pm – How It Started vs. How It’s Going – Listen to hear how a new release compares to that artist’s very first single.

The Emergence of Stevie Wonder (3-6 pm)

STEVIE WONDER’s stellar career is explored and discussed in this three hour special. Music will be sampled from throughout the multiple Grammy-award winning journey of Stevie Wonder with commentary by music educators Birgitta Johnson and Alisha Lola Jones, NPR Music Critic Ann Powers, Rolling Stone Magazine’s Anthony DeCurtis, music critic Holly Gleason, and music journalist Mark Kemp. Award-winning music documentarian Paul Ingles produces and hosts.

Kyle Meredith With…(6 – 7 pm)

Listen for a featured guest interviews, new songs, anniversary spins and music news.

WFPK Music Mix (7 – 10 pm)

Big Howell and Posssum Radio Hour (10 – 11 pm)

A wild musical journey into the minds of emcee “Big” Howell Dawdy and the lovable tramp, The Possum.

The Constellation hosted by JPB and JP Source (11 – 12 am)

Many beautiful luminous discs combine to make a single glowing cohesive shape in the dark sky! Brought to you by the 2 JP’s, The Constellation is a non-stop mix of electronic textures. From ultra-new to hands-in-the-air classics, buckle up for a mind expanding journey.

WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.