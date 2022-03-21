Today on WFPK
March 21, 2022

LISTEN TO THE TOP 500 ALBUMS OF THE EARLY 2000’S VOTED ON BY OUR LISTENERS AS WE COUNT THEM DOWN! PLEASE SUPPORT YOUR LISTENING BY BECOMING A MEMBER AT 502-814-6565!

Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

John Timmons (9 – 12 pm)

Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)

Laura Shine (3 – 6 pm)

Kyle Meredith With…(6 – 7 pm)
Listen for a featured guest interviews, new songs, anniversary spins and music news.

WFPK Music Mix (7 – 10 pm)

Big Howell and Posssum Radio Hour (10 – 11 pm)
A wild musical journey into the minds of emcee “Big” Howell Dawdy and the lovable tramp, The Possum.

The Constellation hosted by JPB and JP Source (11 – 12 am)
Many beautiful luminous discs combine to make a single glowing cohesive shape in the dark sky! Brought to you by the 2 JP’s, The Constellation is a non-stop mix of electronic textures. From ultra-new to hands-in-the-air classics, buckle up for a mind expanding journey.

WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.

By Laura Shine @laurashine3
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays.