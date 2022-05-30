Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

John Timmons (9 – 12 pm)

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

11:10 am – listen hear! – a deep dive into a new song.

Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)

Rock ‘n’ Roll specials for your Memorial Day afternoon (3 – 6 pm)

3 pm – Little Richard: Rock ‘n’ Roll’s Wild Child: a celebration of the whirlwind of early music produced by Richard Penniman, LITTLE RICHARD.

4 pm – Aerosmith Live – The Road Starts Hear – All Access: interviews with the band and classics like “Dream On,” “Mama Kin” and “Walk This Way celebrating a new live archival release.

5 pm – Rush – 40th anniversary of Moving Pictures – All Access: “Tom Sawyer,” “Limelight,” “The Spirit of Radio,” “YYZ” and more, interspersed with quotes from the band.

Kyle Meredith With…(6 – 7 pm)

Listen for a featured guest interviews, new songs, anniversary spins and music news.

WFPK Music Mix (7 – 10 pm)

Big Howell and Posssum Radio Hour (10 – 11 pm)

A wild musical journey into the minds of emcee “Big” Howell Dawdy and the lovable tramp, The Possum.

The Constellation hosted by JPB and JP Source (11 – 12 am)

Many beautiful luminous discs combine to make a single glowing cohesive shape in the dark sky! Brought to you by the 2 JP’s, The Constellation is a non-stop mix of electronic textures. From ultra-new to hands-in-the-air classics, buckle up for a mind expanding journey.

WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.