Son Lux and Moses Sumney have come together for a new song called “Fence.” The single is featured on the upcoming soundtrack to the new A24 film Everything Everywhere All at Once, scored by Son Lux. The album includes appearances from André 3000, Mitski, David Byrne, Randy Newman, and more.

Son Lux’s Everything Everywhere All at Once (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is set to be released on April 8. Listen to “Fence” below.

