Although they are Nashville based, Multi Ultra is lead by Kentucky singer/songwriter Derrick Wesley and they just released their sixth single called “Yes or No”. The song features a synth solo which is a bit different from their other songs. About the song from Derrick:

“We’ve been playing in clubs and discovering how much people react to rock bands, but they also want to dance. I wanted to write a rock song that we could dance to without being ingenuine. Nolan even played a killer synth solo on it! There’s a bit of nostalgia in “Yes or No” for me because it was inspired by the indie bands that played the soundtrack to our youth. The lyrics are kind of a letter written to myself, “Yes or no? Are you gonna go for this with all your might or be careless?”

“Yes or No” is now streaming on all platforms.