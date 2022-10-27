502unes
October 27, 2022

Although they are Nashville based, Multi Ultra is lead by Kentucky singer/songwriter Derrick Wesley and they just released their sixth single called “Yes or No”. The song features a synth solo which is a bit different from their other songs. About the song from Derrick:

“We’ve been playing in clubs and discovering how much people react to rock bands, but they also want to dance. I wanted to write a rock song that we could dance to without being ingenuine. Nolan even played a killer synth solo on it! There’s a bit of nostalgia in “Yes or No” for me because it was inspired by the indie bands that played the soundtrack to our youth. The lyrics are kind of a letter written to myself, “Yes or no? Are you gonna go for this with all your might or be careless?”

“Yes or No” is now streaming on all platforms.

By Laura Shine @laurashine3
