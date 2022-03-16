Just this week we learned MUNA was coming to Headliners Music Hall, Friday, August 5th, and today they’ve announced a new album is on the way!

MUNA (Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin, and Naomi McPhersonis) are an L.A.-based band signed to Saddest Factory Records— which just happens to be owned by Phoebe Bridgers.

Their self-titled LP comes out June 24th and includes the first single, “Silk Chiffon”, which also featured Bridgers.

Muna tracklist:

01 Silk Chiffon [ft. Phoebe Bridgers]

02 What I Want

03 Runner’s High

04 Home by Now

05 Kind of Girl

06 Handle Me

07 No Idea

08 Solid

09 Anything But Me

10 Loose Garment

11 Shooting Star

Their new track is “Anything But Me” and according to the band:

“In the past we’ve stayed in relationships for a long time, waiting until we hit low lows to admit it was over, ‘Anything But Me’ is a song about leaving a partnership simply because it doesn’t feel right. It’s about trusting yourself and your instincts enough to walk away from someone while you still have love for each other and before it gets too bad.”

Check out the video!

