We were so excited to have MUNA stop by the WFPK studio recently before their show at Headliners. Katie Gavin, Naomi McPherson, and Josette Maskin treated us to a very special acoustic performance of two songs from their critically-acclaimed self-titled album. Speaking with mid-morning host John Timmons, they shared stories about how the group came together, signing with a major label and getting dropped, working with Phoebe Bridgers, and how it feels like the stars aligned for the new album. They also spoke about the “gay church” experience at their shows and special relationship with fans. We can’t wait to have them back!