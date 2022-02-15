91.9 WFPK is proud to present My Morning Jacket – A Louisville Weekend!

Produced by Live Nation & Production Simple

Has it really been six years? We’re stoked to have My Morning Jacket finally returning home to Louisville for a pair of special shows. Both shows will have unique set lists, no repeats! These concerts will feature amazing local bands, food, and will be shining a light on local folks doing incredible work in Louisville. Saturday, June 25 MMJ is at Waterfront Park, and will be welcoming Louisville Leopard Percussionists, and Producing a Kind Generation to join them. The night before, on June 24, they’ll be hosting an intimate benefit show at Iroquois Amphitheater supporting Change Today, Change Tomorrow. CTCT works to fight racial injustice in education, access to healthy food, and proper health care. Joining them on Friday will be River City Drum Corps and Kiana & the Sun Kings.

There’s a presale for WFPK members. Check your email, or become a member now. General on-sale begins Friday, February 18 at 10:00 AM ET. Access to buying a ticket to the Iroquois show will only come with buying a ticket to the Waterfront show. When buying your Waterfront ticket, you’ll be able to choose between a waterfront only ticket, or a bundled ticket for both shows. Stand alone Iroquois tickets will not be available. For details go to https://www.productionsimple.com/

