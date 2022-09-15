There’s a second installment of My Morning Jacket‘s live vinyl series coming soon!
MMJ Live Vol. 2: Chicago 2021 arrives October 21st and will come in the form of three LPs on translucent orange vinyl with a triple gatefold jacket and digital download card.
MMJ LIVE VOL. 2: CHICAGO 2021 Tracklist:
Side A
01. Victory Dance (Live)
02. It Beats for You (Live)
03. Love Love Love (Live)
04. Magic Bullet (Live)
Side B
01. Laylow (Live)
02. Lowdown (Live)
03. Masterplan (Live)
04. Complex (Live)
Side C
01. Bermuda Highway (Live)
02. If All Else Fails (Live)
03. I Think I’m Going to Hell (Live)
04. Compound Fracture (Live)
Side D
01. Never In the Real World (Live)
02. Easy Morning Rebel (Live)
03. Mahgeetah (Live)
04. Holdin On to Black Metal (Live)
Side E
01. Dondante (Live)
02. Heartbreakin Man (Live)
Side F
01. Rollin Back (Live)
02. Phone Went West (Live)
91.9 WFPK is thrilled to present My Morning Jacket‘s Halloween Costume Ball and Celebration with Producing A Kind Generation and The Louisville Leopard Percussionists October 29th at the KFC Yum! Center.
Enter for a chance to win FRONT ROW tickets to the show! (Contest ends September 18th)
