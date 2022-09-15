There’s a second installment of My Morning Jacket‘s live vinyl series coming soon!

MMJ Live Vol. 2: Chicago 2021 arrives October 21st and will come in the form of three LPs on translucent orange vinyl with a triple gatefold jacket and digital download card.

MMJ LIVE VOL. 2: CHICAGO 2021 Tracklist:

Side A

01. Victory Dance (Live)

02. It Beats for You (Live)

03. Love Love Love (Live)

04. Magic Bullet (Live)

Side B

01. Laylow (Live)

02. Lowdown (Live)

03. Masterplan (Live)

04. Complex (Live)

Side C

01. Bermuda Highway (Live)

02. If All Else Fails (Live)

03. I Think I’m Going to Hell (Live)

04. Compound Fracture (Live)

Side D

01. Never In the Real World (Live)

02. Easy Morning Rebel (Live)

03. Mahgeetah (Live)

04. Holdin On to Black Metal (Live)

Side E

01. Dondante (Live)

02. Heartbreakin Man (Live)

Side F

01. Rollin Back (Live)

02. Phone Went West (Live)

91.9 WFPK is thrilled to present My Morning Jacket‘s Halloween Costume Ball and Celebration with Producing A Kind Generation and The Louisville Leopard Percussionists October 29th at the KFC Yum! Center.

Enter for a chance to win FRONT ROW tickets to the show! (Contest ends September 18th)

