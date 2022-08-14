My Morning Jacket on Archival Live Series & Another Band-Run Festival

My Morning Jacket caught up with Kyle Meredith to talk about their new self-titled album and live archival series. Jim James and Patrick Hallahan begin with talking about their most recent hometown show in Louisville (which they ended up having to cancel due to Covid) and how it should be the beginning of an ongoing festival before diving into the themes of alienation and a struggle to find one’s place in the world that make up the foundation of their latest record, as well as what it’s like to be looked at as a kind of guide through life when still trying to figure it out for themselves.. Hallahan also tells us about rediscovering who the band was and would be after their extended hiatus and their future plans for Vol. 2 and 3 of their recently launched archival live series.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.