When Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats released their third album, The Future, late last year, Rateliff described it this way:

“When I was writing the record we were in the middle of a pandemic and our future looked pretty bleak. I just continue to try to write from a place of hope. Then my own neurosis, and maybe being a Libra gets in the way, and I can’t make up my mind. There is this constant back and forth battle in me personally and I am sure that comes out in my writing.”

One of our favorite tracks has been “Face Down in the Moment”, which the band performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week. Check out the video…

