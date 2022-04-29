Neal Francis and his band wowed the crowd at WFPK’s Waterfront Wednesday kicking off our 20th season in a big BIG way. But before the show, he stopped by the WFPK studio to chat with Laura Shine about living in a haunted church where he composed his new record In Plain Sight, paying tribute to Dr. John, and how he fooled his piano teacher for a short while. Check out his song “Can’t Stop The Rain” below the interview.