Neil Giraldo on Pat Benatar’s Rock Hall Induction, Challenging Pop Audiences, and Reimagining Romeo & Juliet

Guitarist/producer and Pat Benatar’s husband and songwriting partner Neil Giraldo talks with Kyle Meredith about he and Benetar’s upcoming induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as well as his thoughts on the Class of ‘22 and the background players that should also get their due. Giraldo goes on to talk about assumptions and judgments we make towards artists, giving back to the musical community, and his advice to younger musicians. He also discusses the new musical he and Pat are working on that reimagines Romeo & Juliet using Benatar’s songs, as well as injecting complex rhythms through songs like “We Belong” to challenge the pop radio audience.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.