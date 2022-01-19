Neil Young & Crazy Horse released the new album Barn in December of last year, which is the veteran rocker’s 41st studio album and his 14th with Crazy Horse– an impressive feat for any artist!

Now the making of that LP is the subject of a documentary of the same name, directed by Young’s wife, Daryl Hannah.

The 73-minute film details Young and the band (guitarist Nils Lofgren, bassist Billy Talbot and drummer Ralph Molina) recording in a restored 19th century log barn in Colorado.

According to a statement on the documentary:

“The film captures Neil and the Horse in an organic way, their easy irreverent humor, their brotherhood, and of course their music, as it was created. Barn intentionally lingers on single shots for entire songs, showing there are no tricks, revealing the raw, organic and spontaneous process of the music bursting to life from unexpected moments.”

Barn will be available for streaming on YouTube starting tomorrow (Thursday, January 20th) at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

