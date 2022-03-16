An upcoming documentary highlights the past and present contributions of Black artists to country music, as well as the personal stories and challenges of today’s newcomers who are bringing change to the genre.

For Love & Country is directed by Joshua Kissi, who said in a press release:

“What I’ve come to realize is country music as a genre is just as complex as this country itself. Now is the moment to stand up for the voices that have always mattered throughout time, especially the musicians who didn’t get the credit when it was due.”

The doc features interviews and performances from Valerie June, Amythyst Kiah, Allison Russell, Brittney Spencer, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, Frankie Staton and more.

For Love & Country will debut April 7th on the Amazon Music app and on Prime Video. Check out the trailer…

