Joey McIntyre on Nostalgia, Broadway, and NKOTB’s Mixtape Tour

New Kids on the Block’s Joey McIntyre joins Kyle Meredith to talk about the group’s latest Mixtape Tour, which also features Rick Astley, Salt n’ Pepa, and En Vogue. The pop star talks about leaning into their nostalgia for the show, having his son on stage with him, and the group’s 2000’s comeback. McIntyre also dives into the video for Bring Back the Time, which found the Boston group doing parodies of other famous 80s videos, as well as his Broadway career in productions of Tick Tick Boom, Wicked, and The Wanderer, and his hopes and plans for a new NKOTB and solo album.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.

And some backstage action from Dave Holmes: