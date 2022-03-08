Film Delay is a relatively new Louisville band just beginning to share their sounds. The five-piece outfit recently shared their second single “Damn Damian Goin Bananas”, a dreamy, eletro-pop influenced track.

Their story began as a group of college students who started meeting a couple of times a week over their love of playing music and watching good movies. Over time, their bond turned them into a band, and their habit of watching a film together after each practice turned them into Film Delay.

Film Delay‘s newest single “Damn Damian Goin Bananas” follows their only other released track “Local Hero”, but the group is hard at work on a new EP for 2022. Listen to both singles below.