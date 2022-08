The Actual is a new musical project created by Louisville musician Andy Yost, self-described as “a collaboration launched in a season of masks and mandates, shutdowns and sanctions.” The band recently shared their debut release, Boombox: The EP. Yost cites 90’s grunge and 2000’s pop-punk as major influences on the 6-track release, and it is full of guitar melodies and vocal harmonies that highlight that inspiration.

Listen to The Actual‘s debut release Boombox: The EP below.