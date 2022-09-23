Louisville musician Riley Aaron released his new EP called Sweet Boy today and will have a show in its honor tonight at Kaiju Bar with some special guests. His backing band is one of those special guests because it’s the band Church Friends who haven’t played together since 2019! Also on the bill is Trapkingkai, Shayro, and Empty Advice, doors at 7, show at 8 pm. Check out Riley’s first single called “Distractions” below.