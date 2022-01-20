Louisville band Phourist & The Photons are back with a new single called “Where_Am_I?” and yes, the underscores are meant to be in the title. Piano driven rock with touches of jazz and prog fill out the sound of this soaring number. For the new year, they’ll be releasing a few more singles each month. Check out “Where_Am_I?” which just dropped today. They will also be doing a Live Stream performance on January 21st at 8pm which you can view here.