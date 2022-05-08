Louisville musician Frankie Leo pays tribute to his sweet Mom in a new song called “Mama”. The song is being released for Mother’s Day with a full album due this Fall of 2022. Frankie says “My mom always would say ‘You’ll never know how much I love you until you have kids of your own.’ She was right, BUT one thing she of course would never mention is how I would never understand what kind of time and effort it took to raise my brother and I.” Frankie has two sons of his own now so he does get it after all. Check out “Mama” now streaming everywhere. The photo is of his Mom when she was a little girl.

Frankie Leo's Mom