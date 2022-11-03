502unes
November 03, 2022

Written during the pandemic and illness, Louisville based songwriter Sheri Streeter then recorded “Lullaby” as their father passed away. Sheri takes on the perspective of God as a parent putting a reluctant child to bed. Drawing from social philosophy and comparative religion as well as Streeter’s experience as a caregiver, the track was inspired by a confrontational interview with Anton LaVey during which he was asked if he was afraid to die. Oscillating between a delicate hush and a stern wail, Streeter’s vocals and acoustic fingerstyle are accompanied by mournful, ambient swells of synth-strings along with drums and bass provided by producer Dave Chale of Deadbird Studio, rounding out a sweetly tender funeral march towards one’s final resting place. The track is a new single and response to another song they wrote earlier that appeared on their album That Shadow Too Am I which came out earlier in 2022.

By Laura Shine @laurashine3
