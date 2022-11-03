Written during the pandemic and illness, Louisville based songwriter Sheri Streeter then recorded “Lullaby” as their father passed away. Sheri takes on the perspective of God as a parent putting a reluctant child to bed. Drawing from social philosophy and comparative religion as well as Streeter’s experience as a caregiver, the track was inspired by a confrontational interview with Anton LaVey during which he was asked if he was afraid to die. Oscillating between a delicate hush and a stern wail, Streeter’s vocals and acoustic fingerstyle are accompanied by mournful, ambient swells of synth-strings along with drums and bass provided by producer Dave Chale of Deadbird Studio, rounding out a sweetly tender funeral march towards one’s final resting place. The track is a new single and response to another song they wrote earlier that appeared on their album That Shadow Too Am I which came out earlier in 2022.