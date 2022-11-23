Louisville musician and WFPK host of Bluegrass Evolution, Aaron Bibelhauser just released the song “Christmas For Cowboys” that gives him great comfort during the holidays. The song was just released today on most streaming platforms. It’s an acoustic piece with Aaron’s excellent Dobro playing and vocals. He explains:

For so many, the Christmas season is highlighted with family gatherings, celebration, and togetherness. The past few holiday seasons have taught me to appreciate all of the gifts surrounding me, including those that aren’t so obvious. The sight and sound of falling snow, the stillness and solitude of winter, the simplicity of Mother Nature, and how sacred it feels, just to be alive. “Christmas For Cowboys” was penned by Steve Weisberg, long time sideman with John Denver. In much the same way art derived from feeling lonesome and blue can provide comfort and warmth, this song has always given me a sense of peace through the holidays.