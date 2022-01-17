Nick Cave and Warren Ellis are the focus of a new documentary called This Much I Know To Be True directed by Andrew Dominik. The trio first collaborated when Cave and Ellis scored Dominik’s The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford. Their most recent Dominik score is for the upcoming Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde.

This Much I Know To Be True follows the longtime musical collaborators during the making of Nick Cave and Bad Seed‘s Ghosteen and Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ Carnage. It is a companion piece to the Cave, Ellis, and Dominik’s 2016 documentary One More Time With Feeling.

No official release date has been announced, but This Much I Know To Be True is expected later in 2022. View an image from the film above.

