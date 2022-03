Nilüfer Yanya appeared on Friday night’s airing of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform her song “Midnight Sun.” She donned a pair of pink angel wings to perform the song from her newest album Painless. Released earlier this month, the album follows the release of her 2019 debut album Miss Universe, and the follow-up EP Feeling Lucky?.

Watch Nilüfer Yanya peform “Midnight Sun” on Fallon below.

