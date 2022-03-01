Nilüfer Yanya shared a new song called “The Dealer”, the newest look at her upcoming album Painless. The song follows the release of the tracks “Stabilise”, “Midnight Sun”, and “AnotherLife”.

She said of “The Dealer”:

“When I was writing this song I was thinking about the transient nature of life and the cyclical nature of the seasons. I find it interesting how we attach certain memories and feelings to different seasons and tend to revisit them time and time again, yet our lives move in a more linear motion and even when we feel like we are going back we never really get to go back anywhere. Musically speaking it’s a bit more playful and relaxed.”

Painless is set to be released on Friday, March 4. Watch the new visualizer for “The Dealer” below.

