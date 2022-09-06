Louisville band Nolia Noon has some eerie coincidences behind the naming of their relatively new band. The band formed in 2021 and went through a few personnel changes before landing on the three members it has now which are drummer Nick Beach, bassist John Roach, and singer/guitarist Jared Foos. They recently released two singles “Roses” and “Looking Back In Anger” which you can hear below. We asked them what the story is behind the name Nolia Noon from Jared:

The name Nolia Noon came in early July 2022 when John and I were brainstorming ideas for hours over the phone until I finally mentioned the name, Magnolia Moon. John didn’t like that too much but liked the word Magnolia a lot. So I just took the cool part of Magnolia, which is nolia, and turned ‘moon’ into noon to fit better. That’s it, nothing too special, we just thought it sounded cool and that it rolled off the tongue pretty easy. Also, no restaurant, business, or band is named Nolia Noon, which is nice. In fact when you search it on google nothing comes up….except for one thing. The very next day, John’s mother (who lives in North Carolina) looked up our newly chosen name on the internet and found something quite bizarre, it was a lady who was born on July 4th, 1880, her name was Nolia Noon. She died in 1946 and her gravestone can be found here, in Louisville, at Cave Hill Cemetery, which we pass all the time to go to practice.

This eerie coincidence always gives me chills, because it was not planned, it happened totally by chance. Another kicker with the name is that in one of our songs, ‘Love Yourself’ I say, “Oh I was waiting for the 4th of July”, the day Nolia Noon was born, and this was before our name change, before the new image, before everything, and that’s just very weird to me. I guess it was meant to be :))

Check out “Roses” and “Looking Back in Anger” from Nolia Noon who we hope to hear from again soon!