Longtime WFPK favorites Old Crow Medicine Show released their seventh studio album Paint This Town this past April. And if you got to see Ketch Secor and band when they played French Lick Casino last month, or perhaps Iroquois Amphitheater last year, you know how terrific they are live.

OCMS gave us the next best thing with an appearance on CBS Mornings‘ “Saturday Sessions,” where they performed three Paint This Town tracks.

Watch Old Crow Medicine Show play the title track, as well as “Gloryland” and “Lord Willing And The Creek Don’t Rise”…

