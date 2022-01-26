This is not your typical “divorce song”.

In fact, if you were only going by the tempo and melody of Old Crow Medicine Show‘s latest single without paying attention to the lyrics, you’d assume it was a joyful romp.

But even if frontman Ketch Secor hadn’t written the tune in the wake of his marriage ending, it’s impossible not to love!

The band’s new album Paint This Town arrives April 22nd and was recorded in their own Hartland Studio in Nashville.

Crank up their latest song “Bombs Away”, made even better by the addition of Molly Tuttle on banjo, in this official live video…