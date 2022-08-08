Music News
Olivia Newton-John, one of the biggest pop stars of the ’70s and early ’80s thanks to films like Grease and Xanadu and hits singles “Physical,” “Magic,” & “Have You Never Been Mellow”, died on Monday, according to a statement from her husband. She was 73.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation,” her husband, John Easterling, wrote in the statement on the singer’s verified Instagram account.

By Kyle Meredith @kylemeredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director.