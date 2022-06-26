Olivia Rodrigo brought out a special guest Lily Allen during her recent Glastonbury performance. Before launching into Allen’s 2009 hit “Fuck You,” Rodrigo addressed the crowd in with a heartfelt statement:

“I’m devastated and terrified. So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this,” Rodrigo stated. “I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a shit about freedom.” Rodrigo then named off the five Justices who were responsible for overturning the nearly 50-year standing known as Roe V Wade before adding “We hate you.”

Watch below.

@oliviarodrigo & lily allen i absolutely fucking adore you. thank you for standing up for our rights. ur such a bad bitch ily <3 pic.twitter.com/9xYPaBvqZV — lex misses liv 💜 (@swiftrighoe) June 25, 2022

