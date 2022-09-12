When Kentucky is hurt, Kentucky helps and in a very big way. Three of the most recognizable musicians and superstars from Kentucky are putting on a benefit for one night only to raise funds for Eastern Kentuckians devastated by the recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky: Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, and Tyler Childers at Lexington, Kentucky’s Rupp Arena on October 11th. The event is called Kentucky Rising and more info can be found here and on their Facebook page.

100% of net proceeds from the concert will benefit the “Kentucky Rising Fund” to support flood relief work and recovery efforts in Eastern Kentucky, including support for the many victims, their families and first responders. Under guidance from the Blue Grass Community Foundation, the “Kentucky Rising Fund” will strategically support both immediate needs and long-term recovery projects as they emerge. Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 16th at 10 a.m.